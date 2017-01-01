Balloon tragedy still ‘raw’
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] Five years may have passed since the Carterton balloon tragedy, but the memories are still all too real for some. Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of the disaster, in which 11 people tragically lost their lives. On...read more
Girls claim T20 title
By Gary Caffell There was plenty to celebrate for Wairarapa at the Central Districts under-18 girls cricket tournament held in Whanganui. Not only did they win the Twenty20 title but they had also had two players, all-rounder Georgia Atkinson and wicketkeeper Gemma...read more
Feral cats upset colony
By Don Farmer [email protected] Feral cats have been blamed as a major reason why a colony of endangered Caspian terns on Onoke Spit have failed to breed successfully. Friends of Onoke Spit chairman Dougal MacKenzie said that after years of speculating what was...read more
Campers no issue, says council
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] Freedom campers are spoiling the view at Ngawi and may be giving other visitors a bad impression of South Wairarapa, a local business owner says. However, South Wairarapa District Council disagrees, saying they have...read more
Japanese choir leader honoured
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] A Japanese conductor with strong links to Featherston has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List for his work on building relations between Japan and New Zealand. Hiroshi Masumoto was named an Honorary Member of...read more
Fan favourite seeks redemption
By Jake Beleski [email protected] One of the biggest drawcards of this weekend's Dragstalgia meeting at Masterton Motorplex has vowed to put on a redemption show for the spectators. Karl Boniface is well known in petrol-head circles for his feats on the track in...read more
Wind batters angler at Castlepoint
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] For Masterton man Ben Smith, fishing at Castlepoint is simple: “You can always catch something here if you’re using the right bait.” But on Friday afternoon, Mr Smith was among 100 fellow fishermen still waiting for “the big...read more
OPINION: Unfair to blame diggers
By Seamus Boyer [email protected] An eyewitness account of a Filipino fisherman's death at Lake Onoke in yesterday's Times-Age has stirred up an emotional response among the paper's readers. Some have even started to point the finger at those who dug a trench at the...read more
Windy days, empty camps
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] For Castlepoint Holiday Park operator Kerry Ellis, the first part of this summer has been one of the worst in his seven years running the park. “[We’ve] been here for seven years and this would be the worst summer on record,...read more
Wairarapa U-18s make final
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Some excellent running between the wickets ensured the Wairarapa under-18 girls’ cricket team made a great start at the Central Districts regional tournament in Whanganui this week. The tournament is contested by Wairarapa,...read more
Meet Tasha Fierce
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] Upper Hutt’s biggest Beyonce fan Tasha Fierce is coming to Wairarapa. The alter ego created by artist Rose Kirkup is helping everyday Kiwis think about mental illness with her unique performance – a single woman show that takes...read more
“Lost his footing, and didn’t come back up.” – Eye witness account
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] When Haylee Casley saw two men digging at the sandbar of Lake Onoke, she wondered how the lone fisherman on the other side was going to make it back. Moments later she saw the man being swept out to sea. “I called out to my...read more
Nippers get taste of lifesaving
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Some of Wairarapa's future lifeguards are being put through their paces at Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club's Nippers programme. The club held its first session at Riversdale Beach on December 28, with more sessions being run on...read more
Home sweet home wanted
Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] Lazarus the kitten, practically brought back from the dead, is now ready for rehoming. The female feline was taken into Featherston’s South Wairarapa Veterinarian Services last month, wrapped in a t-shirt, by a man who found...read more
Woman smashes wrong car with axe
A Featherston woman seeking revenge on a relative took to a car with an axe, causing “extensive” damage, police say. Only problem? She got the wrong car. Police were called to Revans St in Featherston on Tuesday evening, where they arrested a 51-year-old woman. Senior...read more