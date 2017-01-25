Vandals cause frustration for residents
By Chelsea Boyle chelsea.boyle@age.co.nz Senseless acts of vandalism are causing frustration among Castlepoint residents. Last Saturday night, a community picnic table was ripped from its concrete footings, carried about 40 metres downhill and burned on the beach. At...read more
1903 vintage still a good drop
By Jake Beleski jake.beleski@age.co.nz In 1903 we had the first Tour de France, Atletico Madrid football club was founded, and the first box of Crayola crayons was sold for five cents. It was also the year Lansdowne Vineyard produced a certain claret -- and by all...read more
Wairarapa: Cycling’s great playground
Wairarapa's hosting of the 2017 New Zealand Cycle Classic alongside the Huri Huri Bike Festival has received the tick of approval from the Swiss-based Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), and from participating teams. Appointed to officiate the 30th anniversary of the...read more
Perry: Hats off to Hawke’s Bay batting
By Gary Caffell Wairarapa senior men's coach Neil Perry says the end result should not be allowed to detract from what he labelled a strong performance by his side in their Hawke Cup zone two qualifying round match with Hawke's Bay at Ongaonga over the weekend....read more
Early morning ram raid
By Emily Norman and Hayley Gastmeier emily.norman@age.co.nz; hayley.gastmeier@age.co.nz A car smashed through the entrance of a Carterton shop in what police are saying was a well thought out “ram raid” early yesterday morning. Security guards monitoring Keinzley...read more
Best friends in bid to raise funds
By Chelsea Boyle chelsea.boyle@age.co.nz Big-hearted youngsters Lily Allan and Phoebe Wylie are hoping to make a big difference this Sunday when they chop their locks to raise money and awareness for bowel cancer sufferers. The best friends are planning on saving...read more
Celebration to frustration
By Gary Caffell Oh the pain! The jubilation of dominating the first day's play quickly turned to frustration on the second for Wairarapa in their Hawke Cup qualifying round cricket with Hawke's Bay at Ongaonga over the weekend. Led by top order batsman Liam Burling...read more
“Complete package” for United
By Gary Caffell Vanuatu football international Brian Kaltak is the latest acquisition to Wairarapa United's Central League squad. The 23-year-old always occupied a high place on coach Phil Keinzley's shopping list after making a favourable impression on him when he...read more
Former Times-Age editor dies
By Emily Norman emily.norman@age.co.nz A passionate “news man” and former editor of the Wairarapa Times-Age has died. Andrew Wyatt, who was editor of the newspaper in the years 1983 – 2003, died at his Masterton home on Friday, aged 67. Mr Wyatt, who was born in...read more
Young Farmers compete
By Chelsea Boyle chelsea.boyle@age.co.nz Young farmers from across the east coast gathered in Masterton on Saturday to compete in an interclub sports tournament. About 70 people gathered to show off their sporting finesse in a laid-back tournament that featured...read more
Crash victim named
By Chelsea Boyle chelsea.boyle@age.co.nz The Masterton woman killed after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Eketahuna on Friday has been named as 46-year-old Nicola Dawn Dryden. The woman and her daughter had been travelling north in a blue Holden Barina...read more
High flyer on a roll
By Beckie Wilson beckie.wilson@age.co.nz Guy Westgate is “the luckiest guy on the planet”. After stumbling upon the hobby - that is now his job - he knew he had found his true calling as a pilot. “I went through school doing all the subjects I thought I should do, not...read more
Young guns spearhead Giants win
By Gary Caffell The unbeaten run of Kuripuni Sports Bar Giants in the Hutt Valley President's grade men's softball competition continued when they outclassed Railways 14-4 in a top of the table clash at Fraser Park on Saturday. As has become the norm the power hitting...read more
Burling’s ton ‘truly superb’
By Gary Caffell Wairarapa coach Neil Perry was understandably lauding the effort of talented young batsman Liam Burling after the first day's play in his team's Hawke Cup zone two qualifying round match with Hawke's Bay at Ongaonga on Saturday. It was an unbeaten 116...read more
BrewDay’s big move
By Beckie Wilson beckie.wilson@age.co.nz Martinborough’s BrewDay is now Upper Hutt’s BrewDay as the promoters seek to expand its popularity and reach. Originally started in Martinborough where it has run for the past four years, the fifth edition will be setting up...read more