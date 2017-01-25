Cooper grabs yellow jersey
By Jake Beleski [email protected] An eventful stage four of the New Zealand Cycle Classic brought wild weather, a second consecutive stage win for JLT Condor, and a new overall leader. Yesterday's 143km ride passed through all five of Wairarapa's towns and...read more
Young gun Vergunst
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] Carterton District Councillor Rebecca Vergunst has a lot to celebrate today on her twenty-third birthday. She set out last year to bring a youth perspective to the council and blazed the trail for politically-minded young...read more
Another business break-in
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] After six months of break-ins, Kuripuni business owners have had enough. Restaurant Curry Twist is the latest victim -- broken into twice in the past fortnight, with burglars taking cash and booze. The break-ins have once again...read more
Drug bust: Guilty plea
A search for drugs at a South Wairarapa builder’s home turned up more than 100 cannabis plants and a firearm, Masterton District Court was told yesterday. The cannabis plants at Justin Rankin’s home had a potential street value of more than $300,000 police prosecutor...read more
Oram, Crome in arm wrestle for tour title
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Kiwi James Oram retained the yellow jersey in the New Zealand Cycle Classic despite JLT Condor claiming their first stage win yesterday. The 136km stage three ride from Masterton to Martinborough was generously flat in comparison...read more
Barack comes up Trumps
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] As champion horse ‘Barack Obama’ was cantering cross country in a mammoth 160km race, his United States namesake was farewelling his presidency. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Masterton’s Jenny Champion was on her way...read more
Wairarapa add steel to defence
By Gary Caffell The curriculum vitae of the latest newcomer to the Wairarapa United squad for their 2017 Central League campaign makes hugely impressive reading. Cameron Lindsay, 25, is a defensive midfielder who played in all four matches for the New Zealand...read more
Smashing time for swimmers
Three gold medals, five silver and two bronze, 108 personal best times, national qualifying times and a selection for the New Zealand zonal championships were the rewards for Masterton Swimming Club at the Wellington long course championships last weekend. The...read more
Property boom flows into 2017
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] If this was a normal year, the real estate business in Wairarapa would be in the doldrums during the post-holiday season as potential home buyers enjoy the summer break. But some Wairarapa agents are saying the start to 2017 is...read more
Kind weather greets Huri Huri riders
The weather was kind to participants for for the Pedal for Parkinson’s challenge yesterday. The event, part of the Huri Huri Bike Festival, helped raise money for Parkinson’s Wairarapa. Cyclists had an option of three tracks, 72km, 43km or the 15km hill climb. The...read more
Charity targets more schools
With a new school year about to begin, KidsCan is expanding its programme which provides thousands of Kiwi kids, including some from Wairarapa, with food, clothing and health basics. Seventeen of the nation’s lower decile schools are set to benefit through the...read more
Mountain king Oram grabs tour lead
by Gary Caffell A Kiwi was calling the tune after stage two of the New Zealand Cycling Classic yesterday. Out front on general classification was James Oram, part of a powerful New Zealand national team, which despite having an average age of just 22, have five...read more
Fuel-free, way to the future
Following the news of a plan to install Wairarapa’s second electric car charging station in Masterton in the coming months, Times-Age reporter Beckie Wilson hit the road with Wairarapa’s Green Party candidate John Hart in his new Nissan Leaf to see what all the hype...read more
Weather a ‘mixed bag’
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] A "rare" mid-summer low front swept over the country during Wellington Anniversary weekend, putting a dampener on the region's three-day break. But even though the weather kept Kiwis off the beaches, firefighters and...read more
Call for more Sunday trading
By Jake Beleski [email protected] While debate rages around Wairarapa’s councils regarding Easter Sunday trading hours others are calling for shops to be open seven days a week, every week. That is the message from Destination Wairarapa’s general manager, David...read more