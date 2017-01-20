Plea for more park security
By Emily Norman [email protected] The victim of a weekend burglary at Queen Elizabeth park is calling for a higher level of security there to “catch vandals and thugs”. When Peter Douglas was told the boat shed at Queen Elizabeth Park had been broken into, for...read more
$90k more for Waihinga Centre
By Emily Norman [email protected] A final price tag has been put on the Waihinga Centre for South Wairarapa, but not all ratepayers are happy with the bill. The proposed Martinborough community centre and town hall project has been given a final pricing of about...read more
The perfect Kiwi barbecue
Despite what the summer weather has been like in Wairarapa so far this year it is nevertheless the season for barbecues and we all like to think we are competent barbecue cooks. Reporter Jake Beleski made it his mission last week to seek out the best advice for...read more
Tiny living in Wairarapa
The average house size in New Zealand is 149m2. But for one Wairarapa couple, they’re happy with just 10 per cent of that. Emily Norman reports. Matt Bain and his partner Jodie Williams spent last year building a humble abode measuring just 7m long by 2.5m...read more
Costly clean-up for Sallies
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] Leaving goods outside the Salvation Army store overnight may seem like the easy option – but many do not realise how costly it can be for the store. On one day alone in early January, it cost $500 in tip fees just to clear the...read more
DOC: Give seals space
By Emily Norman [email protected] People and pet dogs getting too close to seals at Cape Palliser have sparked a warning from the Department of Conservation. Hayden Barrett, acting DOC operations manager for Wairarapa said there had been a series of reports over...read more
Grass fire ‘bloody stupid’
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] A rural fire officer has described the actions of a man who lit a rubbish fire on Friday as “bloody stupid”. The rubbish fire on Hikunui Rd near Kahutara got out of control and spread through surrounding dry grass on...read more
Masterton cat shot twice
By Emily Norman [email protected] A Masterton cat had to drag itself home with two broken legs after it was shot. Missy, a 3-year-old Maine Coon from Upper Plain Rd, was shot twice this week -- shattering her front leg into 22 pieces and breaking the tibia and...read more
Rec centre operator loses contract
By Don Farmer [email protected] The company which has run Masterton’s Genesis Recreation Centre since it opened 13 years ago has lost the contract to continue doing so. Community Leisure Management (CLM), a private company with its administrative base in Auckland,...read more
Gone, not forgotten
By Jake Beleski [email protected] The controversial Warehouse pop-up store in Greytown has gone, but there is every chance it could be back in the future. The store opened to largely positive reactions on October 19, and closed as planned on January 2. Warehouse...read more
Bird Park attraction coming to Carterton
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] A new neighbourhood park is coming to Carterton and public consultation is now open for design ideas. The park, named Bird Park, will be a new feather in the cap for Frederick St and Charles St. It’s a space Carterton District...read more
Top order batting under microscope
By Gary Caffell It will be the same old story for Wairarapa in their Hawke Cup qualifying round and Furlong Cup zone two senior men's cricket match with Horowhenua-Kapiti at Queen Elizabeth Park oval in Masterton tomorrow and Sunday. The failure of their top order...read more
Hymers targets juniors for camp
By Gary Caffell Grace Hymers is on a mission. Sitting at number 16 in Squash New Zealand's ranks for the under-17 junior girls division, the Masterton 17-year-old is intent on developing the potential of Wairarapa's younger talent. And to that end she has organised a...read more
Vandals ruin school cricket nets
By Jake Beleski [email protected] One weekend was all it took for vandals to ruin the exciting new addition to Wairarapa College's cricket facilities. Students had raised over $5000 through a fundraiser quiz and auction evening to put towards new cricket nets....read more
Champions here to run mountain biking clinic
By Gary Caffell The programme for Huri Huri, Wairarapa's Bike Festival, just gets better. Hot on the heels of the announcement that a group of the country's BMX riders will be performing in Martinborough and Kahutara comes the news that three of New Zealand's top...read more