Our Honours recipients
TOP HONOUR Ms Wilde dedicates being born in New Zealand to the opportunities she was given to make social change. The former MP, a Cabinet minister, Mayor of Wellington and Chairwoman of the Greater Wellington Regional Council, has become a Dame Companion to the New...read more
Cat deaths spark dog hunt by angry owners
By Emily Norman [email protected] Marauding dogs killing and maiming cats in Featherston have sent pet owners into a "frenzy" to protect their fur family. Residents of the Daniell St area say there have been "several" pet cats killed by wandering dogs over the...read more
Martinborough’s kodak moments
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] The competition Showcasing summer in Martinborough is back again with a new category. Martinborough Village is calling for people taking to Martinborough this summer to enter their photos showcasing the area. From New Year’s...read more
Ton-up Broom seals series win
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Neil Broom’s maiden one-day international century combined with a rare devastating bowling spell from skipper Kane Williamson has propelled the Black Caps to a series win over Bangladesh. Broom was recalled for this three-match...read more
Unwanted kittens up for grabs
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] A horde of unwanted kittens are on the lookout for new homes in Wairarapa in the aftermath of Christmas. A total of 22 kittens are available for adoption at Vetcare, more than doubling the number available two weeks ago....read more
Domino’s back for third try
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] News that Domino’s is coming to Masterton for the third time may have raised eyebrows, but the team behind the scenes are confident it is the right move. Domino's New Zealand general manager Scott Bush said he was excited about...read more
Masterton Housing Market – Dearest vs Cheapest
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] Masterton’s cheapest residential home could have been bought nine times over for the price of the most expensive residential sale. The latest QV data has released its list of most and least expensive house sales in Masterton...read more
Toy temptations on track
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Three young cousins have taken it upon themselves to encourage other children to get out and enjoy nature. Mali Inder, 3, and her cousins Keegan, 10, and Kaya, 8, spent Boxing Day hiding toys along the 1km Kiriwhakapapa Loop...read more
Diver dies at Riversdale Beach
A team of Riversdale lifeguards tended to a diver who had suffered a suspected heart attack at the beach this afternoon. The man was pulled from the water and given CPR by a team of about five surf lifesaving staff as they waited for the Life Flight Westpac Rescue...read more
Barley grass: Pets at risk
By Emily Norman [email protected] A dog with a limp is never a good sign, but the cause may be more ominous than simply a sore foot. Summer is here, and barley grass, a potentially lethal plant for animals, is already causing grief for Wairarapa pet owners. The...read more
Town Hall revamp carded
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] A timeline has been laid out for revamping Masterton’s 100-year old Town Hall and Municipal Building. While the price tag for the revamp is yet to be confirmed it is understood there will be public consultation on the preferred...read more
Rentals in high demand
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] A sharp hike in the cost of renting a home in Wellington has turned Wairarapa into a hotspot for people seeking more affordable housing. In the wake of Wairarapa’s rising property market, demand for rental homes has shot up,...read more
New play equipment arriving
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] The ‘mouse house’ is up and spinning in the Kids Own Playground in Masterton. The mouse house is a tunnel-like piece of playground equipment that spins as people run inside – just like an oversized exercise wheel for mice. It...read more
‘Satan’ strikes Tripoli Bistro
By Emily Norman [email protected] A burglar dressed as `Satan’ raided a Masterton restaurant early on Christmas morning but his reward amounted to barely a handful of coins. A security camera video posted on Facebook yesterday showed the hooded offender, wearing...read more
Making movies: hi-tech cinemas on the way
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] Kuripuni will soon be home to a new tapas restaurant and boutique movie theatre, where film-goers can expect the ultimate movie experience. The complex will include two cinemas equipped with the latest technology, with...read more