Laing’s memory lives on
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Seven years ago, Todd Candy was awarded a Peter Laing Memorial Trust scholarship, and now he manages a farm in South Wairarapa. The scholarships are granted to Wairarapa people, or those with strong Wairarapa connections, who...read more
Olympian in town for dressage champs
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Wairarapa is attracting people of all ages, and even an Olympian, to the region for this weekend's Eastwood Motor Group Ltd Wairarapa regional dressage championships. About 150 competitors from around the lower North Island will...read more
Mahoney’s star continues to rise
By Gary Caffell Rebecca Mahoney is having a ball. Not much more than two years into her rugby refereeing the former Black Fern and Eketahuna first-five has been making huge waves on that front and is enjoying every minute of it. Already ranked this country's number...read more
Tranquil family-friendly space
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] The makeover of a Masterton reserve is part of a council project that hopes to bring together the community. New signage has been installed at a green space at the end of Masterton’s River Rd that has been designated as a...read more
Charging station for Masterton
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] Masterton will introduce the region’s second electric car charger, with its location narrowed down to two potential sites. It is unclear when it will be installed but “certainly will be the first part of the year,” Masterton...read more
Green light for town hub
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] Martinborough’s Waihinga Centre has been given the go-ahead. At a special meeting held yesterday the South Wairarapa District Council approved an increase on the project cost and loan amounts, essentially giving...read more
Cell mishap: Police staff ‘devastated’
By Emily Norman [email protected] The police officer in charge of the man left forgotten in a court cell this weekend is “devastated”. Wairarapa Police Area Commander Inspector Donna Howard said when the staff member heard the 59-year-old man was found in the...read more
Campbell on the mend, heading home
By Gary Caffell Former Masterton golfer Ben Campbell still has ambitions of making a big name for himself in professional circles. But right now the 25-year-old is simply revelling in the fact he is back playing the sport on a serious basis. Now residing in the...read more
Sisters in arms, twin terrors with ball
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Lethal combination on the field, and great friends off it. That is the relationship between two of Wairarapa's impressive young women cricketers, Kate Sims and Olivia Roseingrave. The two students shared the new ball at this...read more
Little loving country life
Labour leader Andrew Little was in Wairarapa yesterday for the party's New Year caucus meeting. Times-Age reporter Hayley Gastmeier caught up with him at Brackenridge Country Retreat in Martinborough, a town he once called home. What brings you to...read more
Hungry sea eating up coastline
By Emily Norman [email protected] Disappearing beaches, “compromised” baches and roads being destroyed by lapping seas are all signs of erosion, a big worry for Wairarapa people. According to Coastal Restoration Trust of New Zealand, 79 per cent of Wairarapa...read more
Celebrating cool cats, hot rods
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] A Porirua couple had a change of plans after an accident in their 1932 hot rod last year. But with the car fixed, they they are back for this year’s Cruise Martinborough. Lyall and Lucy Stewart had only recently bought the...read more
Hands up for surprise win
By Gary Caffell Dean Hands admits he can't take the smile off his face. The Kuranui College teacher who is a member of the Greytown Bowling Club celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday but it wasn't that which still has him pinching himself in disbelief. Rather it was...read more
Unpredictable to call
By Gary Caffell Race organiser Jorge Sandoval is hedging his bets as to who will take away the individual title in the 2017 New Zealand Classic. It's not that Sandoval is afraid of being proved wrong, just that he knows that the different make-up of this year's event,...read more
Police forget man in cells
By Hayley Gastmeier [email protected] A man was left “cold, hungry and terrified” after he was forgotten in a cell for 48 hours over the weekend. The 59-year-old was left by police alone in a holding cell at Masterton District Court from Saturday...read more