High flyer on a roll
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] Guy Westgate is “the luckiest guy on the planet”. After stumbling upon the hobby - that is now his job - he knew he had found his true calling as a pilot. “I went through school doing all the subjects I thought I should do, not...read more
Young guns spearhead Giants win
By Gary Caffell The unbeaten run of Kuripuni Sports Bar Giants in the Hutt Valley President's grade men's softball competition continued when they outclassed Railways 14-4 in a top of the table clash at Fraser Park on Saturday. As has become the norm the power hitting...read more
Burling’s ton ‘truly superb’
By Gary Caffell Wairarapa coach Neil Perry was understandably lauding the effort of talented young batsman Liam Burling after the first day's play in his team's Hawke Cup zone two qualifying round match with Hawke's Bay at Ongaonga on Saturday. It was an unbeaten 116...read more
BrewDay’s big move
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] Martinborough’s BrewDay is now Upper Hutt’s BrewDay as the promoters seek to expand its popularity and reach. Originally started in Martinborough where it has run for the past four years, the fifth edition will be setting up...read more
Bullride on despite protests
By Jake Beleski [email protected] The Martinborough bullride is locked in for next Friday night despite plans for a protest from animal rights activists. Bullriding is a rodeo sport that involves a rider getting on a bull and attempting to stay mounted while the...read more
Stolen, but not for long
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] After only a month of owning his shiny pride and joy, a Masterton man woke yesterday morning to find his silver Mazda missing – but it was not for long. While walking to lunch, he saw a similar-looking car out of the corner of...read more
Better internet on the way
By Emily Norman [email protected] Wairarapa people living south of Masterton are finally on the list to get Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB), now set to roll out in Carterton, and all South Wairarapa towns. But it won’t happen in a rush. Work is expected to be...read more
Childs twins to make Wairarapa debut
By Gary Caffell Twin brothers Ethan and Quinn Childs will both make their debuts for the Wairarapa senior men's cricket team in the last of their 2016-17 Hawke Cup qualifying round matches against Hawke's Bay at Ongaonga this weekend. The 16-year-olds who have been...read more
Cooper holds on to take title
By Jake Beleski [email protected] Joseph Cooper had two people in particular he wanted to thank after he comfortably held off his challengers to win the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Masterton yesterday. The fifth and final stage was 12 laps of a 10km circuit,...read more
One dead in Eketahuna crash
One person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash on SH2 near Eketahuna this morning. Two women were trapped in a vehicle, and police say one died at the scene. It is understood the second woman, who was in a serious condition, was flown by Palmerston North Rescue...read more
Fifth burglary ‘disheartening’
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] After four weeks without a break-in, Tripoli bistro owner Marlon Tortoza, thought he may have been in the clear as the new year rolled on. Instead he was left “disheartened” yesterday morning after a phone call from police...read more
Cooper grabs yellow jersey
By Jake Beleski [email protected] An eventful stage four of the New Zealand Cycle Classic brought wild weather, a second consecutive stage win for JLT Condor, and a new overall leader. Yesterday's 143km ride passed through all five of Wairarapa's towns and...read more
Young gun Vergunst
By Chelsea Boyle [email protected] Carterton District Councillor Rebecca Vergunst has a lot to celebrate today on her twenty-third birthday. She set out last year to bring a youth perspective to the council and blazed the trail for politically-minded young...read more
Another business break-in
By Beckie Wilson [email protected] After six months of break-ins, Kuripuni business owners have had enough. Restaurant Curry Twist is the latest victim -- broken into twice in the past fortnight, with burglars taking cash and booze. The break-ins have once again...read more
Drug bust: Guilty plea
A search for drugs at a South Wairarapa builder’s home turned up more than 100 cannabis plants and a firearm, Masterton District Court was told yesterday. The cannabis plants at Justin Rankin’s home had a potential street value of more than $300,000 police prosecutor...read more