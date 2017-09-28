ZILLWOOD, Rex Vincent.

ZILLWOOD,

Rex Vincent.

On September 26, 2017, surrounded by loved ones, aged 81. Loved father of Jennifer, Sharon and Chris. Grandfather of Thomas & Lea, Rebeka and Nathan. Great-grandfather of Noah. Special thanks to the Hutt Hospital staff for their care and support.

A service for Rex will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner of Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday September 29, at 2.00 p.m. Followed by private cremation. Messages to the Zillwood Family may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040.

Gee & Hickton FDANZ

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

tel. 04 566 3103