Youngster pays it back

Rebecca Mobberley will leave a big legacy at MIS as the creator of a discretionary fund that helps pupils attend school events. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

CHELSEA BOYLE

A 13-year-old Masterton Intermediate School (MIS) pupil has shown a social conscience beyond her years by creating a discretionary fund aimed at helping pupils facing financial hardship attend school trips.

Rebecca Mobberley was thinking about how much she enjoyed going on sports trips when the idea started to take shape.

She attended a lot of these events and “didn’t think twice about it” but for some people, it was a harder decision.

It left one big question on her mind.

“What could I do to help them?”

So the seed of project AWHI had taken root and with a few guiding words from her mother she put together a proposal that impressed the senior staff at MIS.

AWHI stands for ‘Admirers Who Help Individuals’ but doubles in meaning as awhi in Maori means embrace.

Rebecca organised a sausage sizzle and mufti day to get some funds behind project AWHI.

Principal Russell Thompson laid down the challenge that the project raised over $1000, a target it surpassed.

Assistant principal Olivia Geange said Rebecca’s initiative was impressive.

“It’s just all off her own back.”

It was great to see somebody so young thinking of others, she said.

Rebecca will be attending Wairarapa College next year but hopes the fund stands the test of time in her absence.

She said she was keen to come back to MIS to speak about what the fund stood for and volunteer at the fundraisers.