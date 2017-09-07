Young players step up

The Wairarapa College first XI football squad have been helping develop the skills of younger players this season.
Benefitting from their assistance have been the Douglas Villa Magpies Under-9 team who relished having different members of the squad coaching them on Wednesday nights.
The first XI players, who range from year 9 and year 13, also took on coaching and refereeing duties for other Wairarapa College sides through the 2017 season.
Waicol coach and assistant principal Aaron Perkins said his squad gained a lot from working with the younger boys and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity.
“I believe it is important to give back to the community and be positive role models.
“It was a great experience for our team, working together to help young boys develop their skills,” Perkins said.
