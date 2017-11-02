WRIGHT, Richard Wallace Nicol.

WRIGHT,

Richard Wallace Nicol.

Passed away peacefully on the 1st November 2017, aged 76. Loved husband and best friend to Margaret and loved father and father-in-law to Hamish & Amanda, Peter & Raewyn and Angus & Rachel. Devoted granddad to his seven grand-children. Loved brother to Andrew and Linda.

The family are organising a surprise celebration of his life at the Don Rowlands centre, Karapiro Domain, Cambridge on Monday 6th November at 2pm. Please don’t let Richard know as he may not turn up…he did hate surprises. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cambridge Safer Community Charitable Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

Cambridge Funeral Services

FDANZ