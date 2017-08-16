WRIGHT, Joyce (Joy).

On 11 August 2017, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton. Aged 99 years. Loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother of Ross (Rosco) and Murray, mother-in- law of Shirlene. Treasured grandmother of Trudy, Todd, Darrin , Renaye, Andrea and Nicola; and great grandmother of 10. Special friend of Lynette and Barry Mitchell. She will be dearly missed by all. Special thanks to the staff at Roseneath for their loving care of Joyce. A private family ceremony was held yesterday to farewell Joyce.

Messages can be sent to 1/24 Union Street, Foxton 4814 or left on Joyce’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz