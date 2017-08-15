Woman badly hurt in crash

The head on car crash in Dalefield, SH2, on Friday night. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

One woman was flown to Wellington Hospital after a head on car crash which left State Highway 2, on Friday night.

The woman was trapped in her car and had to be freed by firefighters, who cut off the car’s roof.

She was stabilised by paramedics, due to suspected spine injuries, before being flown to Wellington Hospital.

Westpac’s Life Flight Rescue Helicopter landed on SH2 to transport her.

The car crash happened at about 7pm on SH2 north of Matarawa Rd intersection, near the Mangaterere Stream bridge.

There were two occupants in the other car, believed in be in their early 20s, who were taken to Wairarapa Hospital.

Wellington Free Ambulance Wairarapa manager Nigel Watson said two ambulances attended the crash and treated all three patients.

Carterton Fire Senior Station Officer Wayne Robinson said the two men had “moderate injuries”.

The woman that had to be freed from her car had “reasonably bad injuries” mainly to her chest, he said.

Fire engines from Greytown and Carterton had attended the scene, with a second fire engine arriving from Carterton to direct traffic at Waihakeke Rd, Mr Robinson said.

A support van from Greytown provided lighting at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency services worked.

Tow trucks removed two cars from the scene, clearing the road by 9.10pm.