WIN 1 of 2 double passes to the Martinborough Music Festival – Martinborough Festival Quartet with Michael Houstoun

Martinborough Festival Quartet with Michael Houstoun – St Andrew’s Church Hall, 7pm, Saturday 30 September.

To enter, purchase the Wairarapa Times-Age for your chance to win. Simply fill out your entry form and either drop into the Times-Age office or send to:

Martinborough Music Festival

PO Box 445

Masterton 5840

Conditions: Entries will be accepted by post or drop into the office at the Wairarapa Times-Age. No photocopies will be accepted. Competition closes at 2pm, 27 September 2017. Winners will be drawn and notified by 5pm.