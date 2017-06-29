WIN 1 of 5 Ecostore Healthy Skin Kits

If you are a current subscriber to the Wairarapa Times-Age you could win 1of 5 Ecostore Healthy Skin Kits

The ecostore Healthy Skin Kit includes: Extra Moisturising Body Lotion, Extra Moisturising Hand Cream, Fragrance Free Hand Wash, 1x Fragrance Free Goat’s Milk Soap, 1x lip balm, Lemongrass Soap 80g, all packed in a sturdy gift box.

Competition Code: Ecostore

To enter, send your name and contact details with the competition code in the subject line to [email protected] , drop in or post your details to WTA, PO Box 445 Masterton. Competition closes Thursday 27th July 2017 and is open to current subscribers only. Winners will be drawn randomly from all entries.