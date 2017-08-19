WILTON, Irene Joan (Joan)

WILTON,

Irene Joan (Joan).

Of Waireka Care Home, Pahiatua (formerly of Ballance). On Friday 18 August 2017, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Liz; Allan and Myra; and Jenny, much loved Nana of Hayden (deceased), Cindy, Kathleen, Stephen, Stacey, Ben and Tom and loved Great Nana of Jada, Kandie, Mason and Regan.

A service for Joan will be held at St Paul’s Union Church, corner Huia and Arthur Streets, Pahiatua on Tuesday 22 August 2017 at 11 am followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Waireka Care Home would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Wilton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.