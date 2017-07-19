WILSON, Peggie Joanna (Joanna).

Peacefully on 18th July 2017 at Lyndale Manor. Devoted wife of Bruce. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Chris; Jeremy and Honi; Sue and Matt; and Simon and Julie. Grandmother of Andrew, Nick, Tim, and Emma; Ryan, and Sophie; Aston; Kelsey, and Taylor.

A service for Joanna will be held in St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Dublin Street, Martinborough, on Monday 24th July 2017 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Wilson family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or left on Joanna’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz