WILSON, Margaret Joyce (Maggie).

On October 12, 2017 peacefully in Masterton, after a long struggle with Motor Neurone Disease, aged 62 years. Much loved sister of John, and the late Graham. Sister-in-law of Kathy and aunt of Otis. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service or Posted C/- PO Box 2176, Wellington 6140.

A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Saturday October 21 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.



