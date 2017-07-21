WILSON, Lois Ann.

On 19 July 2017, very peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mum of Tony and Joules, Jude and Phil Clark, John and Jackie, Tracy and Glenn. Loved nana of Adam, and Jeremy; Andrew and Emily; Jennifer and Holly; Kimmie and Jake. Nan Nan of Parker. The family would like to thank Lois’ carers, neighbours and all the staff at Roseneath. Messages to Lois’ family may be left on her tribute page www.tributes.co.nz.

Funeral details will follow.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz