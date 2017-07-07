WILSON, Isabella Ada

WILSON,

Isabella Ada (nee McIntyre).

Died peacefully at Taupo, on 3 July 2017, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Allan Wilson. Dearly loved mother of Caryl Forrest and Roger McKenzie, Gordon, Glenda and Paul Drake, and Clive. Loved Granny of Charles Ryman and Kirsty Young, MaryRose and Matthew Painter, Amelia Ryman, and Vicky Wilson. Great-grandmother to Connor, Jasper, Florence and Lacey.

The funeral was held at St Andrew’s Church, Taupo, on 6 July.

