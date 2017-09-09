WILLIAMS, Rita Ruth (Ruth) nee Manley.

WILLIAMS,

Rita Ruth (Ruth)

nee Manley.

Formerly of Masterton, on 20 August 2017 peacefully at Manor Park Private Hospital, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Allan Douglas Williams (Andy). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sandra, Peter and Lesley. Grandmother of Paul and Glenn. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Lansdowne Park Resthome (Masterton) and Manor Park Private Hospital (Lower Hutt).

In accordance with Ruth’s wishes a private family service has been held. All messages to the Williams family, c/- P.O. Box 30127, Lower Hutt.

Gee & Hickton FDANZ

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel 04 566 3103