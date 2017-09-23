WILLIAMS, Evan Donald.

WILLIAMS,

Evan Donald.

At Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton after a short illness on 22nd September 2017 aged 79 years.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Christian Jorgensen, Elizabeth and Calvin Beel and loved grandfather of Zara, Alex, Oliver and the late Joshua.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of Annette and Bill Cleghorn, Ron and Gilly, Allan and Jan, Ross and Pam, and Christine and Richard Ellery.

In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society which may be left at the service would be appreciated.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service for Evan in the Anglican Church of the Epiphany High Street, Masterton on Monday 25th September at 2.30pm followed by private cremation.



