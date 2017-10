WILLIAMS, David (Bill).

On October 11th 2017 at Wairarapa Village, Masterton aged 75 years. Loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father of Kirsty and brother to Billy and Kathy. Stepfather to Alison. “Now at peace with Jean” Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5810.

A funeral service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Monday, 16th October at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.



