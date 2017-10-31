WILKS, Alan Jervis.

Of Greytown. On 28th October 2017 at home. Loved husband of the late Di. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Laurie, and loved Grandpa of Alaina and Fletcher. In lieu of flowers a donation to Wetland Conservation, Ducks Unlimited NZ, PO Box 165, Featherston 5740 would be appreciated.

A service for Alan will be held in St Luke’s Anglican Church cnr Main and Church Streets, Greytown on Friday 3rd November 2017 at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Wilks family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz