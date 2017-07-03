WIENTJENS, Hendrikus (Harry) Petrus Jacobus.

WIENTJENS,

Hendrikus (Harry) Petrus Jacobus.

On 1 July 2017, at Lyndale Villa Masterton, in his 94th year. Husband of the late Cornelia (Corrie). Survived in the Netherlands by his loving sisters Nellie and Wientje, his brother Wim, many nephews and nieces, particularly Ine and Marie-Renee who visited him regularly, and by the Smits families. Survived in NZ by his loving nieces and nephews Bert, Mia, Casy, Francisca, Cecilia, Anita, Jane, Henriette, John and Diana and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Masterton Medical, Wairarapa Hospital and Lyndale Villa, and to the carers, neighbours and friends who previously supported Harry at home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick’s Church Queen Street Masterton on Wednesday 5th July at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA will be appreciated. Messages to Henriette and Gary Smith C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneral.co.nz