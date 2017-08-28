WELLINGTON, Fay Patricia.

On August 26, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton aged 82 years. Cherished wife of the late Bill. Adored mother and mother-in-law of John and Bella, Sandra and Bruce McLean, Angela and Adam, Lance and Relda. Amazing Grandma of Emma and Daniel; Khristos and Kadence Fay; Renee, Joey, Ethan and Georgia; Luke and Hayden. Special Nana Fay to Megan, Tania and Kirsten and great grandma of Rylee, Tristen, Julian, Ella-Rose, Mason, Caden, Odin, Destiny, Acacia, Ella, Liana and Braxton. Messages may be left on Fay’s Tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

No flowers by request. Donations can be made to the Cornwall Rest Home Recreation Fund and may be left at the service.

A service to celebrate Fay’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday August 30, at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.



www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz