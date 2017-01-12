Welcome back, twins

By Beckie Wilson

Bookings are flooding in for the second Wairarapa Country Music Festival to be held at Tauherenikau Racecourse starting on Friday and organisers say things are looking “fantastic.”

With the Topp Twins to headline the event along with favourites Eddie Low, The Toner Sisters and Wairarapa’s own Sue Dyson, the weekend is set to be a good one.

The three-day festival from January 13-15, is something for everyone and has a strong family focus.

Event organiser Matthew Sherry said the acts have a lot to do with the number of pre-bookings with people coming from all around the country.

“We have probably scored one of New Zealand’s most iconic acts ln the Topp Twins, it’s a major and we have close to 200 motorhome bookings,” he said.

“We had 220 motorhomes last year, so we are expecting a lot more to come in on the day and over the weekend.

The Topp Twin, Lynda and Jools Topp, are a huge drawcard he said, with this year being their first visit to Wairarapa for five years.

Mr Sherry said the Topp Twins haven’t been in concert for a while, and to have them here is “just massive”

The last time the twins played in concert in Wairarapa was of the NZ International Arts Festival at the Masterton Town Hall in February 2012, and before that at Gladstone Vineyard in Carterton in February 2011, and the Golden Shears in Masterton in March 2010.

Earlier festivals had been held at the Clareville Showgrounds, and the first at Tauherenikau last year attracted several thousand country music lovers over the course of the event.

Festival goers can enjoy the weekend and buy a three-day, single-day or family passes.