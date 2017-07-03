WATTS, Kathleen Lucy (Billie).

Peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital at 12:30am on 2nd July 2017 in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late Eddie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay & Jane, Craig & Kay, and Roger & Ali. Loving grandmother of Kate, Amanda, Duncan, Nicola, Stephanie, Sally, Rebecca, and Rachelle, and great grandmother of William, Edmund, Thomas, and Georgia. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Noel & Keith Cochrane, Judy and the Late John Lindsay, and Graham & Bev Lindsay. Special thanks to Tim Mathis and the staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their wonderful care.

A celebration of Billie’s life will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni on Thursday 6 July 2017 at 1pm. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842, in lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated.



Masterton