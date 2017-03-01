Water restrictions remain

By Chelsea Boyle

[email protected]

Carterton people face another two to three weeks of water restrictions as the water intake infrastructure that was damaged by flooding is completed.

The problem goes back to the flash flooding that occurred on February 18.

Carterton District Council operations manager Garry Baker said two concrete intake structures were wiped out on that weekend.

A downpour in the hills created a slip and falling logs damaged the concrete pipe structures, he said.

Mr Baker said the dams would be cleaned to remove debris and metal.

Carterton’s water supply was now being supplied from bores on Lincoln Road.

“It’s probably going to be a good test for them.

“With our new resource consent, we will probably be using them a lot more often.”

Until repairs were completed Carterton is under level one water restrictions.

This means the hand-held hosing and sprinkler use is permitted on alternate days.

Even numbered properties can water on even days and odd numbered properties can water on odd days.

This could be increased to level two, which would ban sprinklers, if the water supply is deemed to be under extreme pressure.

“The way our water usage is going, it’s all pretty good at the moment,” Mr Baker said.

People have been conserving and it is important that they keep that up, he said.

“Our team will be monitoring the bore water level daily, and will be able to inform residents quickly if water restrictions are to be increased.”