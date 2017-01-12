Wairarapa rock-hunting takes off

By Jake Beleski

A quirky new craze is set to take over Wairarapa, as rock-hunting takes hold around the country.

Painting, hiding, and finding rocks may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but if you are looking for an outdoor activity to keep the children occupied, it could be the thing for you.

The activity has been gaining prominence through Facebook pages, with groups set up in a host of locations around the country including Palmerston North, Christchurch, Hamilton, Whanganui, Whangamata, Taupo and Wellington.

The craze started in America, with the first page being set up in Port Angeles, Washington.

Now Wairarapa Rocks has its own page, set up by Angelique Turner.

The page describes the rock-hunting process as “a fun, free way to enjoy our outdoor spaces and create and find some treasures in the process”.

For Ms Turner, it seemed like a productive thing to do after hearing about it through friends.

“I created it after talking to friends in Palmy and Lower Hutt and seeing how popular it is for children,” she said.

The group has around 40 members, but with some around the country already boasting thousands, it seems only a matter of time before it takes off.