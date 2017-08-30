WaiCol on a quest

Knights of the Round Table. PHOTO/DANIELL MCCOY

EMILY NORMAN

Budding Wairarapa College actors were on a quest for the Holy Grail last week as they wowed audiences with their performance of Spamalot.

The musical, lovingly ripped off Monty Python and the Holy Grail, brought forth stars from the college who kept audiences in fits of laughter on opening night last Thursday, and well on into the rest of their shows.

Spamalot is a parody of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail.

King Arthur, played by Jackson Burling, sets out on his journey “all alone” with his trusty steed Patsy, Briar Begg, who follows the King everywhere, banging coconuts together to simulate the sound of a horse.

Once the Knights of the Round Table are recruited, the cast is met with several obstacles including a killer rabbit, and the towering knight of Ni.

Standout performances were given by Lady of the Lake actresses Brooke Robertson and Lizzie Bysouth, who mastered the art of combining comedy with stunning vocal range and ability.