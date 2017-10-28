VOICE, Hazel Joyce.

On 24th October 2017 peacefully at Glenwood, Masterton in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Arnold, loved mother of Neil and Rona (Cambridge), Diane and David Goodin (Levin), Terry and Amanda (Newcastle, Australia). Loved Gran/Nana to Kim and Ben, Tania and Bruce, Mark and Anita, Grant, Tracey and Kevin, Glen and Michelle, Lindsey, Hayden and Tia. A much loved Great Grandmother and Great great Grandmother of all her grandchildren. Loved sister of Trevor and Beryl Blewett, Noeline (dec) and Ivan Cooper, Audrey and Graham Gyde (dec), Janice and Michael Percy (dec). Messages to the Voice family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842.

A funeral service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Monday 30th October at 11.00am followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz