Peacefully in the company of her son Benjamin on 9th September 2017 at Lansdowne Court, Masterton aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry and loved mother of Benjamin. A loved sister-in-law and aunt.

“Shona Will Be Sadly Missed”

“REST IN PEACE”

Friends are invited to attend Shona’s funeral service in The Village Chapel 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Saturday 16th September at 11.00am.



Masterton