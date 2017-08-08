VICKERY, William Robert (Bill) Q.S.M.

VICKERY,

William Robert (Bill) Q.S.M.

Formerly of Waiheke Island and Masterton. Died peacefully at Ranfurly Rest home on Sunday 6th August 2017. Loving husband of Kathy. Much loved father of Brenda, Julie, and Bill (Jnr). Adored Gramps to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Messages to the Vickery Family can be sent online via www.beauchamp.co.nz

Friends are invited to attend a service for Bill at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Friday August 11th 2017 at 11am.



NZIFH