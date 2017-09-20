Van Deventer to lead Hinds

Anlo van Deventer in action for the Central Hinds. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

JAKE BELESKI

[email protected]

New Central Hinds captain Anlo van Deventer is thrilled the development of women’s cricket in Wairarapa is starting to reap rewards at a high-performance level.

Auckland-based van Deventer — a former St Matthew’s Collegiate student — will captain the Hinds for the upcoming season.

She was vice-captain last season, but the retirement of last season’s captain meant she was asked to step into the top leadership role.

“The job kind of fell towards my hands,” she said.

“It’s always something you strive for, but I wouldn’t say I was expecting it at the age of 23.”

Van Deventer headed to Auckland to study after finishing her schooling in Masterton, and is now working there.

A supportive boss meant she was still able to represent the Hinds, she said.

“He’s let me have time off for any of the domestic cricket rounds, and CD (Central Districts) have been really good at supporting me.

“I’m the only Auckland-based player so they’ve provided a coach to take me for one-on-one sessions as well.”

Her South African heritage meant cricket was always a way of life, she said.

“My brother and dad both play cricket, and dad coaches out at Rathkeale so he’s very much into the cricket scene.

“It’s always been part of our family life.”

The Hinds’ wider training squad had a camp last weekend, and van Deventer was joined by four other Wairarapa players.

Kate and Gemma Sims, Esther Lanser and Georgia Atkinson all took part in the camp, and van Deventer said it was great to see so many Wairarapa players putting their hand up for selection.

“It’s awesome to see the work that Simon Roseingrave (Wairarapa Cricket development and operations manager) is doing with the younger girls is paying off.

“We’re starting to see that development coming through at a high level which is really good — a lot of those girls will potentially be selected for CD under-21s this year as well so it’s going to open a lot of doors for them.”

At the end of October, there will be a pre-season game between 22 of the best central players, before a couple of inter-district matches in November.

Hinds’ coach Jamie Watkins will then pick his squad for the first two rounds of competition.

“There’s also the under-21 tournament, so those girls that perform really well before Christmas can have the opportunity to put their hand up for a Hinds spot,” van Deventer said.