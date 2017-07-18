TYER, Marjorie Colleen

12:00 PM Tuesday Jul 18, 2017

TYER,
Marjorie Colleen.
At Wairarapa Village, Masterton on 16th July 2017 aged 88 years.  Dearly loved wife of the late Ian.  Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen & Greg (Nelson), Lindsay & Teressa (Waipawa), Barry & Marie (Auckland), and loved Nana of Jo, Rachael, Ewen and Hayden and special friend of Jenny and of her great grandchildren Cameron, Liam, Lachlan and Liana.  Messages C/- 284 Harley Road, RD 2 Upper
Moutere 7175.  No flowers by request.
Friends are invited to attend Marjorie’s funeral service in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton tomorrow Wednesday 19th July at 11.00am followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.

