TYER, Marjorie Colleen

TYER,

Marjorie Colleen.

At Wairarapa Village, Masterton on 16th July 2017 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen & Greg (Nelson), Lindsay & Teressa (Waipawa), Barry & Marie (Auckland), and loved Nana of Jo, Rachael, Ewen and Hayden and special friend of Jenny and of her great grandchildren Cameron, Liam, Lachlan and Liana. Messages C/- 284 Harley Road, RD 2 Upper

Moutere 7175. No flowers by request.

Friends are invited to attend Marjorie’s funeral service in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton tomorrow Wednesday 19th July at 11.00am followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.



Member

NZ Independent Funeral

Homes Ltd Masterton