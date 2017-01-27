One dead in Eketahuna crash

One person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash on SH2 near Eketahuna this morning.

Two women were trapped in a vehicle, and police say one has died.

The other woman is still being treated for serious injuries and the driver of the other vehicle is okay.

Westpac’s Life Flight rescue helicopter responded to the crash.

Police had also received a report of a 35km diesel spill on the road between Mt Bruce and Pahiatua.

The road is closed at ANZAC Bridge near Eketahuna and diversions are in place via Opaki Road and Mauriceville.

Motorists are advised that the road is expected to be closed for at least two hours.