TULLOCH, David Graham (Dave).

David Graham (Dave).

On September 4th, 2017 suddenly at his home aged 53 years young. Much loved Dad of Hannah. Dearly loved son of Bev and the late Graham. A loved brother of Sharon, Janette, and Paul and their partners. Loved Uncle David of Olivia, Brooke, Benjamin, Allyssa. Loved friend to Anna.

Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Dave’s life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday September 11th, 2017 at 1pm to be followed by private cremation.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned