Truck driver to agri CEO

Shane McManaway is a proud Charolais stud breeder who has stopped at nothing to reach his full potential. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

BECKIE WILSON

[email protected]

Driving trucks after leaving school at 15 gave Shane McManaway the work ethic that has landed him many roles on global agriculture business boards.

His latest role added to his CV is being the newest board member on the New Zealand Performance Beef Breeders (PBBNZ) board.

PBBNZ provides analysis and resources for beef breeders as well as technology support for farmers.

Mr McManaway has an “absolute passion” for beef breeding and the agricultural industry, which he dubbed as a “sexy industry” to be in.

As the owner of the Gold Creek Charolais stud in rural Carterton, he lives and breathes the industry.

He hopes with his new appointment he can bring strong business acumen to the table to complement the other five members.

“I just think with my national and international experience, and connections right across the world I can maybe leverage off those to enhance the performance of beef breeding in New Zealand,” he said.

Wairarapa has a large number of well-established and known studs in the country.

“I’m incredibly passionate about Wairarapa and will do everything I can in my daily job to try and promote the region.”

Mr McManaway can see an opportunity to incorporate the commercial farmer more in the beef breeding business.

“I think that we just need to make sure we are highlighting and emphasising the magnificent product beef grown in New Zealand is of the best in the world.

“We are growing it off some of the cleanest, greenest, pristine country.”

Mr McManaway was born and raised in Wairarapa, and has never had a handout as he worked his way up the ladder, he said.

He left Kuranui College at the age of 15 to drive trucks for Wairarapa Transport before heading to Australia to head some international companies, “but I’m still here in little old Wairarapa”, he said.

Together with his wife, Lynette, they bought the farm many years ago and has since bought neighbouring properties to expand the stud and red deer business.

He is heading to Los Angeles on Sunday to chair a global dairy seminar. This is one of many meetings that see him jet-setting around the world to share his expertise.

He is the chief executive of Allflex Asia-Pacific and China, and is part of the group’s global executive team. He is the chairman of the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) Group which he founded in 2005, director of Drovers Australia and sits on the advisory board of a leading NZ Farming operation.

Mr McManaway is a self-confessed ‘cheerleader’ for all thing agriculture in New Zealand.

There is a great opportunity for young people to come into the industry with the strong presence of technology.

“We have more opportunities in front of us now that we have ever had before, but it’s do we have the eyes to see it,” he said.