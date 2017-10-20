Train and truck collide

PHOTO/JACINTA WARD

A passenger train has collided with a truck in Wairarapa this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the intersection of Norman Ave and Waingawa Rd.

The collision caused the trailer unit on the truck to tip, spewing the load of logs onto the road.

The cab of the truck was undamaged, and the driver was not injured.

Fire Service spokesman Murray Dunbar said they were called to the site about 2.30pm.