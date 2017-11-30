Train strike called off

A full day strike that was set to halt all train services across the Wellington region on Friday has been called off.

The decision was made on Thursday at 5pm.

The Rail & Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) organised the strike to take further action over stalled collective agreement negotiations.

But progress was made during negotiations both Wednesday night and Thursday, according to Transdev.

Transdev and Hyundai were contracted to operate the region’s train services by the Greater Wellington Regional Council about 18 months ago.

According to RMTU, the two multinational companies were demanding the removal of long-standing terms and conditions in the collective agreement.

RMTU advocate Wayne Butson recently said that the union had been trying to negotiate with Transdev and Hyundai since May this year, but “they’ve stalled every single step of the way”.

But Transdev Wellington spokesperson on Thursday said the company had accepted all of the union’s claims and offered a pay increase to all staff.

On November 16, the union held its first industrial strike since 1994.