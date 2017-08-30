Train station’s fresh look

BNZ staff Paula Hobson, Lisa Anderson, and Julie Browne enjoying the task at hand. PHOTO/EMILY NORMAN

EMILY NORMAN

Masterton’s much-loved miniature train station was made over with a fresh coat of paint last week, ready to impress visitors in the warmer months.

The sun was shining as a team of eight volunteers got to work, armed with cool grey paint, ladders, and plenty of brushes.

The project was one of many undertaken on August 23 by BNZ staff in Wairarapa.

It was part of the bank’s nationwide initiative ‘Closed for Good’, an annual day of volunteering throughout New Zealand.

Banker Julie Browne said that along with the miniature train station project, there were also staff volunteering at Solway Primary School, Makoura Community Early Childhood Centre, Riversdale, and Eketahuna.

“It’s really good, and when you get sunny days like this it is so much nicer than being inside in the office,” she said.

They worked at the Queen Elizabeth Park site from 8.30am until 4pm painting the entrances to the tunnels and the exterior and interior of the station.

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson also rolled up her sleeves to help with the project.

“I just think it’s a great initiative by BNZ, having their staff here to paint something that so many people and kids love,” she said.

“I bring my grandkids on the train and even my kids in their 30s still get on that train.

“They think it’s about holding onto the kids, but they actually enjoy it themselves.”

Kim Siemonek who manages grants and marketing for the Miniature Train facility said the paints had been donated by Resene.

“They’ve donated 300 litres of paint for this, which is fantastic.

“We wouldn’t have even looked at getting this repainted without that donation, because we wouldn’t have had the money to pay for the paint.

“We are so appreciative.”