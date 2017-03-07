‘Tour de Science’ on the way

By Jake Beleski

[email protected]

Ever fancied cycling from Christchurch to Perth?

To do that you would cover just over 5000km, and that is the distance David Klein and his one-man science show — Tour de Science — will have covered when he gets back to Wellington later this month.

The self-confessed “science guy” is touring the country on his bike, and will be at the Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History at 6.30pm on March 10.

His journey started in Picton on November 2, and took him as far south as Stewart Island on November 25, and as far north as Kaitaia on February 10.

The whole journey was undertaken with only his bike for company, although that was all he ever needed.

“I have everything I need for my show as well as all my camping supplies on my bike,” he said.

“Halls, libraries, theatres and sheds — the show is portable and ready to pop up wherever.”

Mr Klein, originally from Palmerston North, describes his show as an “effervescent scientific and personal learning adventure”, based on his journey of curiosity and discovery from childhood to adulthood.

Atoms, cells, evolution, the solar system, stars and beyond are pieced together throughout the show.

His performance is a tweaked version of the show he performed at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in 2015, which saw him pick up the best newcomer award.

But, as Mr Klein says, performing had not always been part of his life.

“It’s definitely not something I’ve always been comfortable doing — I’ve always been an introverted person.”

He is adamant learning should not stop when you leave school, and has taken that philosophy with him wherever he goes.

“There’s no reason we should stop learning at that point in our lives.

“There is so much we can learn day-to-day and that’s the way I approach this show.”

The show is open to people of all ages.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children, students and seniors.