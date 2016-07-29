Topp Twins to headline music festival

The Topp Twins are returning to Wairarapa for the first time in five years, headlining the Wairarapa Country Music Festival.

The event is set for Tauherenikau Racecourse from January 13-15, with the Topp Twins – aka identical twin sisters Lynda and Jools Topp – to play on Saturday, January 14.

The last time the twins played a concert in Wairarapa was as part of the NZ International Arts Festival at the Masterton Town Hall in Feb 2012, and it was a sell-out show.

Before that was their Summer Hoe Down Tour in February 2011 at Gladstone Vineyard in Carterton, and the Golden Shears in Masterton in March 2010.

Other festival performers will include country and western singer Eddie Low, the Toner Sisters, Glen Moffatt, Sue Dyson, up-and-coming singer Molly G Paige, and Murray McMichael.

Event organiser Matthew Sherry said he was thrilled to have the Topp Twins headline the festival, saying the audience would be in for an evening of fast-paced entertainment.

“The Topp Twins have wowed audiences for more than two decades with their amazing songwriting and performance abilities and quirky characters Kiwis just love, such as the Kens and Camp Mother and Camp Leader.”

Mr Sherry said this year’s event attracted 220 motorhome and caravans and saw New Zealand country roots band The Warratahs entertain large crowds.

He is expecting the 2017 event to be just as successful.

Festival-goers can buy three-day or single day tickets, while a variety of food stalls and refreshments will also be on site.

Details:

What: The Wairarapa Country Music Festival.

When: January 13-15, 2017.

Where: Tauherenikau Racecourse.

Ticket are on sale at www.tauherenikau.co.nz.