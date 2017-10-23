Top bangers by Greytown butchery

BECKIE WILSON

An award-winning sizzling hot beef flavoured sausage, a saveloy or even a black pudding sausage could be options for a Wairarapa summer’s barbeque menu.

Greytown Butchery owners, Gavin Green and Julie Fairbrother, have proven they are pumping out some of the country’s best bangers.

The couple took out two gold medals, beef flavoured sausage and precooked saveloy, and one bronze, black pudding sausage, at the 2017 Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition on Thursday.

The butchery is an award-winning veteran for the competition’s medals after a decade of entering.

They were named finalists out of 500 entries at the end of September.

While they were gunning for the supreme award, Mr Green is happy with this year’s medals.

“Still pretty good, we are happy with what we got – we got a prize and that’s the main thing… we will just keep trying I suppose,” he said.

“It shows how consistent our product is, we keep getting awards and we are sticking to the recipe and keeping it the same.”

The overall supreme winner went to the Akaroa Butchery and Deli whose black pudding sausage, the Boudin Noir, was named the tastiest sausage.

Mr Green arrived back at work yesterday morning, National Sausage Day, after attending the awards evening in Auckland on Thursday night.

“The awards were good, you meet lots of people from the industry and catch up with other butchers.”

Over the years they have won many medals, including three golds in 2014.

In terms of the supreme award, Mr Green said they will keep entering and will get it “one day”.