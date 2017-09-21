Toast tickets launched

Dapper wine-lovers check out the vineyards in Martinborough. PHOTO/MIKE HEYDON

Get your wine on with this year’s Toast Martinborough.

Tickets for the November event are now on sale, and organisers hope to continue to “redefine the wine and food the festival experience”.

Toast Martinborough General Manager Anna Nielson said the bar would be raised again this year for the festival, now in its 26th year, with an incredible line up of participating wineries, restaurants, food trucks and some of New Zealand’s best entertainment.

Whether your day is about ticking off the bubbles bars, trying the new releases, locating an older vintage, or talking to the winemakers, the nine participating vineyards have every avenue covered.

“All the new release rose is ready, the Margrain bubbles bar is stocked, Dry River has the ‘Mistress of the Classics’ on hand to guide the adventurous through a blindfolded tasting of some of their older vintages, and there will even be some 100 per cent vegan wines available.”

Wine and food matches will also feature prominently this year with combinations to match every mood.

Ms Nielson said the shatterproof Globelet stemless wineglasses, and cashless wristband payment system would be back to make the process of drinking and paying for wine as easy as possible, while Toast’s social media channels and on-site technology will allow festival-goers to be fully up to date with what is happening at every site throughout the day.

“One of the most enjoyable aspects of the day which we introduced in 2016 was the closing band in the Square. The Beat Girls have confirmed they will be back and they can’t wait to see everyone there again.”

Toast Martinborough 2017, will be held on Sunday 19 November.

General Admission tickets are available now through Ticketek. www.Ticketek.co.nz or 0800 Ticketek.

Single tickets are $85 plus Ticketek fees.