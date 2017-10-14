Tiny pod showcased on tour

EMILY NORMAN

When Carterton District Councillor Jill Greathead isn’t working her IT business, she’s out working the land, propagating native plants and protecting them while they grow.

But this aspect of her life wouldn’t be the same without her trusty pod – a tiny house structure overlooking the Mangaterere stream on her property.

The pod, which has been on her property since April this year, is a small, single roomed cabin which she uses as her base while overseeing her planting projects.

It will be featured as part of the Resilient Carterton Sustainable Homes Showcase and Homes Visits today.

The event showcases six homes containing a variety of sustainable features including energy efficiency, solar energy, recycling of waste water, and a tiny house.

These homes, including Ms Greathead’s on Connelly’s Line, will be open from between 10am and 12 noon for anyone who would like to visit one or more of them.

Nearby Ms Greathead’s pod is a garden shed in which she nurses hundreds of native plants of all sizes, readying them for the real world.

“As we develop the town urban centre, these will be the natives we plant in spaces.”

“The idea is to keep planting and keep propagating, and because you do it yourself it doesn’t cost anything.

Ms Greathead said she enjoyed the idea of sustainable and simpler living, and one day dreamed of living in a container house with her partner.

For now though, her pod will do.

“People are recognising the need to get away from electronics and the busyness of life,” she said.

“I’ve been in the IT industry for pretty much 40 odd years.

“We have got to separate ourselves from all of this stuff – this noise in our lives.

“I’d like to be part of that revolution.”

Sustainable Homes Showcase convenor Marty Sebire said the inaugural event on Saturday, October 14, would be an opportunity for the Wairarapa community to learn how to make their homes warmer and more comfortable.

As part of the event a showcase will run from 1pm until 4pm at the Carterton Events Centre, with guest speakers to discuss passive design, solar energy, bio-solar houses and sustainable subdivisions.

The event, in partnership with the Kokomai Creative Festival, is part of Resilient Carterton’s goal to build a resilient community through bringing people together on projects, Mr Sebire said.

“We all want a resilient and sustainable future, and that means moving to a low energy, low carbon, and local economy.

“These homes and this showcase demonstrate a key part of that.

“We encourage everyone who is interested in sustainable features for existing homes and new builds to come along and support this free event so that Carterton can showcase a sustainable future.”

For more information, and to book a house viewing, visit www.resilientcarterton.nz.