THOMPSON, Vera Annie (nee Drysdale).

THOMPSON,

Vera Annie (nee Drysdale).

Peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton on 25th October 2017 aged 91 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Onslow.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and the late John Chesmar, Peter (Deceased), Judith and Murray Aitken and loved Gum-Gum of Robyn Chesmar and Todd Imrie, Blair Chesmar, Suzanne Chesmar and Paul Jenkin; Nikki and Marty Trowbridge, Daniel Towns and of her great grandchildren Lachlan, Fergus, Ella, and Tobias; Mya, and Aniwa; Jaimee, Kate, and Luke.

Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.

“She Played Her Last Hand“

In accordance with Vera’s wishes a private service has been held.



Member NZ Independent Funeral Homes Ltd Masterton