THOMPSON,
Vera Annie (nee Drysdale).
Peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton on 25th October 2017 aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Onslow.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and the late John Chesmar, Peter (Deceased), Judith and Murray Aitken and loved Gum-Gum of Robyn Chesmar and Todd Imrie, Blair Chesmar, Suzanne Chesmar and Paul Jenkin; Nikki and Marty Trowbridge, Daniel Towns and of her great grandchildren Lachlan, Fergus, Ella, and Tobias; Mya, and Aniwa; Jaimee, Kate, and Luke.
Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
“She Played Her Last Hand“
In accordance with Vera’s wishes a private service has been held.
