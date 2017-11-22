Theatre stalwart remembered

Greytown Little Theatre lifetime member Noeline Ball. PHOTO/FILE

EMILY NORMAN

Greytown has lost a stalwart of the district with the recent death of Noeline Ball.

An active member of the South Wairarapa community, Mrs Ball is most known for her contributions to the Greytown Little Theatre, and her time managing the Greytown Camp Ground.

She died on October 21, at the age of 80.

Close friend Bill Knowles said in her younger days, Mrs Ball was a member of a local marching ladies team, competing in many competitions popular at the time, in their eye-catching uniforms around the district.

However, it was in the area of theatre as a thespian that Mrs Ball was, and will best be remembered by her many friends and acquaintances.

“With Enid Meyer, Noeline was the mainstay of Greytown Little Theatre for many years, leading from the front,” he said.

With Mrs Ball at the helm, the theatre became well-known for its entertainment group, which travelled to many venues.

“Noeline organised the programmes and with an enthusiastic group of helpers entertained in many venues and towns, even persuading men to dress up in tutus, not locally however,” Mr Knowles said.

“Noeline also led the group in recent years in its purchase of the building on High St, which after its renovation, and overcoming some quite severe opposition became the Ball Meyer Theatre at which many musicals and plays have been enjoyed by many, a glowing tribute to a lady who spent so much of her time and energy on her friends, her town, and the community.

“Noeline will be remembered by her many friends and acquaintances with great love and affection for a life well-lived and a person who put people and her community first.”

Mrs Ball’s daughter Lorraine Lyford said her mother had formed many friendships through Greytown Little Theatre.

“These friendships enriched Mum’s life and brought her a lot of joy.”

She said her mum’s involvement with Greytown Little Theatre went back to the early 1970s with her kids starring in productions.

“As we reminisce on Mum’s years in Little Theatre, we worked out that nearly everyone in the family has been involved at some stage.

“Mum was such a driving force for many years in the theatre.

“Her daughters-in-law roped into doing makeup and backstage, grandsons helping with lighting, and many other grandchildren donning costumes and doing their bit when needed.

“Not only did Mum stay involved in Little Theatre, it went on to be one of the biggest passions of her life, outside of her family.”

Mrs Ball was the wife of the late Don Ball, and mother to Moyra and Dana, Lorraine and Achile, Kevin and Clare, Chris and Linda, and Josh and Lisah.

She had 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.