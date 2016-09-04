Tempo builds for huge haka

By Geoff Vause

geoff.vause@age.co.nz

Incredible as it may seem the haka Guinness World Record is held by French rugby fans.

But not for long.

The record was set by 4028 rugby fans at the Stade Amedee-Domenech in France on September 27, 2014, toppling the previous record of 3,264 in New Zealand in 2008.

At least 7000 school children are expected at Masterton’s Memorial Park next week to put the Guinness World Record straight.

It will be held at Masterton’s Memorial Park from 11.30am to 1pm on September 8.

Driven by Masterton Intermediate School children and organised by Trudy Sears at Wairarapa REAP, practise has been underway since October last year.

The haka, Ko Wairarapa composed by Paora Ammunson of Papawai Marae at Greytown has been perfected by the intermediate kids who have taken it out to every school at all levels including early childhood across Wairarapa.

Trudy Sears said every school and pre-school in Masterton and South Wairarapa was sending participants, with the help of Tranzit Coachlines.

She said with such a large number turning up to take part in the record attempt, marshalling spectators could be a challenge, especially if they were moved by the moment to join in.

“It’s a Guinness world record attempt, so we must have a steward for every 50 participants,” Ms Sears said.

“Because of the volume of people it’s better if everyone joining in registers to make the record correct.”

Guinness records could be disallowed if planning and paperwork were not correct, or if events were not carried out as described by the organisers.

Registration can be done online at Wairarapa Reap.

The Ko Wairarapa instruction video is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnlseJjlg5I