TELFORD, Venice (Vicki).

TELFORD, Venice (Vicki).

Of Masterton. On 9th August 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Telford. Much loved mother of Mark and Wendy Telford, Raewyn O’Brien, Donna and Ray Dawson.

Adored Nan of Matthew and Nic, Corey and Lisa, Rhys, Stefan and Kim; Heyden, Darcy; Api and Jess, Melanie, and Isaac. Loved great Nan of Logan, Alana, Polly, Olivia, and Connor. A loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.

A service for Vicki will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 259 High Street, Solway, Masterton on Friday 11th August 2017 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.

Messages to the Telford Family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Vicki’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz