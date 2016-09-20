Tears at Cossie Club closure

By Hayley Gastmeier

The cash-strapped Masterton Cosmopolitan Club is to close its doors for the final time at the end of December.

The decision was made by members at a special meeting on Sunday and was confirmed yesterday by president Bruce Alderson.

“It basically just came down to finances,” he said.

“We have been struggling for a number of years and it’s come down to this.”

“For about five years it’s slowly been getting harder and harder to make ends meet. It’s a big building and outgoing costs are greater than what is coming in.”

Mr Alderson said tears were shed at the meeting, both by members and club staff who would be losing their jobs.

Established in 1972, Mr Alderson remembers the club in its heyday.

“There were 1800 members at its peak, in the mid-1980s, now we are down to about 500.

“I remember three bands were playing at one time, the place was packed and unless you were in early you wouldn’t get a seat.”

Factors leading to the club’s imminent closure included the decline in membership, stricter drink-driving laws, and an aging population.

“We have an average age of about 69 and the members aren’t drinking like they used to 20 years ago.

“We’re not getting younger people in to replace those who are leaving or getting older.

“Younger people just don’t seem to want to join these sorts of places anymore.”

Mr Alderson said the size of the club meant power bills were “phenomenal”, and much of the building was not used.

He said the struggle really started after a redevelopment of the front of the club that included a cafe and a deck, which essentially “blew the nest egg”.

Considerable cost-cutting has recently been undertaken and last year a debenture scheme was launched to prop up the club.

Earlier this year a steering committee was formed to look at alternative, more affordable premises to which the club could move.

“Some were just too expensive, some needed too much work done to bring them up to what we needed.

“We came down to one building, but due to finances… at the meeting we put a motion forward to close the Cossie Club.”

Lands Trust Masterton, which owns the site, took ownership of the building earlier this year to clear some of the club’s debt.

The club’s assets, such as the snooker tables, will be sold off or auctioned, with the proceeds repaying debenture holders and “hopefully” clearing the remaining debt.

Mr Alderson said December 27 would be the Cossie Club’s 40-year anniversary on the Queen St site.

“It’s been a long time, with a lot of memories. A lot of people have gone through here.

“A lot of people are going to be disappointed,” he said.

A final closure date has not been set.