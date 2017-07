Teacher Aide Position

We are seeking a teacher aide to work with special needs students and/or students requiring additional learning support.

Position is term time only – 25 hours per week. To start as soon as possible.

Please forward a letter of application, CV and names of two referees to:

Karen Hartnell

Specialist Education Teacher

Martinborough School

Dublin Street

Martinborough

Phone 06 3069602

[email protected]

Applications close Wednesday 2 August 2017.