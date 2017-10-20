TE MAARI-ROWE, Keryn.

TE MAARI-ROWE,

Keryn.

16.4.1957 – 18.10.2017.

Passed away in Rotorua Hospital after a long illness. Loved Mum of Justin, Stephanie, and Hayden. Loved Grandma and Kuia. Much loved sister and sister in law of Nelson and the late Oki (Myra) Rangi, and Lynnette and Brian Whata.

Treasured aunty of Paul, Diane, Anne (deceased) and Michelle; Reon and Cushla.

Tangihanga will be held at Kohunui Marae, Pirinoa, South Wairarapa on Sunday 22nd October at 11.00am, followed by cremation.



