TATTON, Rex

TATTON,

Rex – RNZAF WWII.

On July 9 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, aged 95. Dearly loved husband of Lorna for 70 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Barry Todd, Brian and Linda, Trish and Chris Hepburn, Libby and Mike Trafford, Jude and Dave Mitchell. Loved Grandad Rex of Greg; Grant, Jo, and Richie; Kate, Willie, Sam, and Toria; Jane, Nicky, and Paul; Sally, Fliss, Matt and his 16 great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Rex’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton on Wednesday 12th July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to Lorna Tatton 13/140 Chapel Street, Masterton.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz