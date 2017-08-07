Tasteful Martinborough home wows judges

The winning Martinborough home. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

BECKIE WILSON

A Martinborough home designed for a retired farming couple has taken out a regional architectural design award.

Michael Holmes, of Holmes Architecture in Wellington, won the Residential New Home over 300m2 Architectural Design New Zealand (ADNZ) award for the South Wairarapa home at a ceremony on Friday night.

The home is located within the Martinborough Estate residential development on a large, flat site, bordered by established trees and adjacent to Martinborough Golf Club.

The owners wanted a home that would accommodate visiting grandchildren and guests, connected with outdoor living, and sheltered from the significant prevailing winds.

Judges said the use of recycled materials furthered the strength of the building as a home.

Awards will be held across the country from June through to mid-August in the lead up to the national awards.

National award winners and the supreme award winner will be named on October 27.